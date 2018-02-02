The controversial Nunes memo has been released. You can read it here.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., released a controversial memo Friday alleging that the FBI abused its authority in setting up surveillance of members of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Trump approved the public release of the memo – a summary of classified information gathered by the committee as part of its investigation of Russian meddling in the election – over the objections of the FBI, which said it had “grave concerns” about the accuracy of the memo.
Read the once-classified document here:
