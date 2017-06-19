The Harry Potter book club is here, kicking off with 'Sorcerer's Stone'

Copies of "Harry Potter and The Cursed Child" are displayed at the Children's and Young Adults' Book Fair in Montreuil, east of Paris, on November 30, 2016. / AFP / JOEL SAGET (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: JOEL SAGET, This content is subject to copyright.)

Muggles rejoice! Pottermore's Wizarding World Book Club is online today.

The club, free to all, will host curated content specific to each book in the series. First up, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The club will examine new themes surrounding the book each week for several weeks, giving fans plenty of time to read and catch up.

Then, each Friday at 11 a.m. ET, the club's Twitter account, @wwbookclub, will host a discussion on those themes. The first discussion, "How did you discover the Harry Potter stories?" begins June 23rd. The other six books in the series will be discussed sequentially in the months to come.

Other features of the Wizarding World Book Club on Pottermore.com include specially curated articles and video.

