Tropical storms Jose and Katia join Hurricane Irma in Atlantic

A tweet from the National Hurricane Center about tropical storm Jose. (Photo: National Hurricane Center, Twitter)

As Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history, makes in first landfall in the Caribbean, two more tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical storm Jose formed east of Hurricane Irma Tuesday afternoon. It's the 10th tropical storm of the season with maximum sustained winds of 60mph. The National Hurricane Center said that Jose is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night.

Tropical storm Katia formed in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. Some strengthening is expected to occur over the next two days, but the National Hurricane center said Katia was expected to stay offshore through Friday morning.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA