Trump blasts NFL players who kneel during national anthem

US President Donald Trump waits for a meeting with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in at the Palace Hotel during the 72nd United Nations General Assembly September 21, 2017 in New York City.

During a rally for an Alabama Senate candidate Friday night, President Donald Trump railed NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Trump encouraged football fans to leave the stadium when they see a player kneeling and urged the NFL to take action against such players.

Trump delivered the comments during a rally for Alabama Senate candidate Luther Strange.

"Luther and I and everyone in this arena tonight are unified by the same great American values. We're proud of our country. We respect our flag. Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, get that son of a b**** off the field right now?" he said.

The criticism appears to be targeted at former 49ers player Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick has protested race issues by kneeling during the national anthem.

