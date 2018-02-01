WTSP
Trump falsely claims most-watched State of the Union

ZEKE MILLER , Associated Pres , TEGNA 10:32 AM. EST February 01, 2018

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump said the ratings for his first State of the Union address this week are "the highest number in history," but that is not true.

Nielsen reports that about 45.6 million tuned in to watch Trump Tuesday night. That's below viewership for President Barack Obama's first State of the Union, which was about 48 million, and Trump's own joint address to Congress last year.

It also trails the 46.8 million viewers who tuned into President Bill Clinton's first State of the Union speech, and the 51.7 million who watched President George W. Bush's 2002 address.

Trump falsely argued last year that his inauguration was the most well-attended one ever.

 

