US President Donald Trump arrives at Bismarck Municipal Airport September 6, 2017 in Bismarck, North Dakota. (Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

It didn't take long for President Donald Trump to make his frustration clear over an NBC News report that he wanted a 'nearly tenfold increase in the U.S. nuclear arsenal.'

According to NBC News, during a July 20 meeting with national security leaders, Trump indicated he wanted the country to have a bigger nuclear stockpile. The comments surprised Trump's advisers, including the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, NBC reported.

The reporting cited three officials who were in the room for the comments.

After the story was published, Trump claimed in a tweet that the story was fake, "Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC=CNN!"

The president then floated the idea of challenging NBC's FCC license because of all the "Fake News."

With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017

Like threatening tax breaks yesterday for NFL owners, Pres threatens FCC licenses of network-owned stations. https://t.co/6Q50NFuNZO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 11, 2017

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA