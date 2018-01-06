Trump says he's 'like, really smart,' 'a very stable genius'

U.S. President Donald Trump walks from the Oval Office to speak with members of the press while departing the White House January 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to spend the weekend at the presidential retreat, Camp David. (Photo: (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images), 2018 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump wants people to know he's "like, really smart" and "a very stable genius."

He's taking to Twitter to defend his mental fitness and boast about his intelligence.

It's his latest pushback against a book that portrays him as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency. In the book, former aide Steve Bannon questions Trump's competence.

Trump's having none of it.

Now that Russian collusion, after one year of intense study, has proven to be a total hoax on the American public, the Democrats and their lapdogs, the Fake News Mainstream Media, are taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

....to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

He says critics are "taking out the old Ronald Reagan playbook and screaming mental stability and intelligence."

Trump says "my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart."

He says going from successful businessman to reality TV star to president on his first try "would qualify as not smart, but genius .... and a very stable genius at that!"

