Report: Trump tells aides he will remove Steve Bannon

President Trump has told senior aides that he has decided to remove Stephen K. Bannon, the New York Times reports.
According to the Times, the president and other senior White House officials were debating when and how to dismiss the embattled chief strategist. Trump could decide to keep Bannon for some time, two administration officials told the Times.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
