Two wanted in Facebook Live sex assault

Ezzie Johnson, 17, and Haleigh Alexis Hudson, 19, are suspected in a sexual assault.

An apparent sexual assault broadcast on social media has led to one teen being arrested and .

Gulfport, Miss., Police Chief Leonard Papania said in a news conference Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Ezzie Johnson, 17, for kidnapping. He will be tried as an adult, according to WLOX.

Haleigh Alexis Hudson, 19, turned herself in Wednesday evening to face kidnapping and sexual assault charges.

Papania said officers responded to the reported assault around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Johnson is accused of shooting the Facebook Live video inside Hudson's home.

The original Facebook Live video of the attack has been taken down, but there are copies of the video still floating around online.

