Up to 160 Applebee's, IHOP locations may close

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Florida solar eclipse map: Aug. 21, 2017
-
Troopers told to write more tickets
-
Sparta man enters guilty pleas in sexual assault cases
-
This is why you shouldn't put your feet on the dashboard
-
Beware of fake eclipse glasses
-
Man finds newborn, just hours old, abandoned outside
-
Plano man bitten by snake gets $30k helicopter bill
-
Video shows woman's vehicle hit other vehicle nearly head-on after plunging from parking garage
-
Prison Inmate Posts to Facebook From Behind Bars
-
Samantha Allen sentenced to death
More Stories
-
Trump: Military solutions 'locked and loaded'; China…Aug 11, 2017, 8:09 a.m.
-
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Florida boyAug 11, 2017, 3:23 a.m.
-
3 dead in hit-and-run crash on Selmon Expressway,…Aug 10, 2017, 4:43 p.m.