US flies bombers, fighters in show of force against North Korea

Kim Tong-Hyung, AP , WTSP 4:35 AM. EDT August 31, 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's military says the United States flew B-1B supersonic bombers and F-35 fighter jets over South Korea in a show of force following North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.

An official from Seoul's Defense Ministry said Thursday that two B-1B bombers and two F-35 fighters participated in training with South Korean F-15 fighter jets. He didn't want to be named, citing office rulers.

Such flyovers are common when animosity rises on the Korean Peninsula, which is technically in a state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

North Korea on Tuesday flew a potentially-nuclear capable intermediate range ballistic missile over northern Japan and later called it a "meaningful prelude" to containing the U.S. territory of Guam.

© 2017 Associated Press

