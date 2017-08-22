U.S. Navy to remove commander of 7th Fleet amid latest accidents

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the US 7th Fleet. (Photo: KAZUHIRO NOGI, This content is subject to copyright.)

The United States Navy will remove from duty the commander of the 7th Fleet amid the latest incidents involving four collisions in Asia, CBS News has learned.

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin -- a three-star commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet based in Yokosuka, Japan -- will be relieved of his duty Wednesday for loss of confidence in the wake of four accidents.

An announcement will be made by the top U.S. Navy commander Adm. Scott Swift at 10 p.m. in Japan, CBS News' national security correspondent David Martin reports.

The Wall Street Journal was first to report the news.

Recently, the USS John S. McCain struck an oil tanker near Singapore that left 10 sailors missing.

A collision early on Monday with that oil tanker tore a large hole in the side of the McCain. U.S. Marine Corps. and Navy divers joined the search effort on Tuesday, accessing flooded compartments of the stricken ship, which is now docked at Singapore's Changi Naval Base.

Vice Adm. Aucoin was the admiral who held the first press conference in wake of the USS Fitzgerald collision in June that left seven sailors dead off the coast of Japan.

