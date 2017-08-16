U.S. soldier killed in battle with ISIS in Afghanistan

A U.S. black hawk helicopter flies over the site of a Taliban suicide attack in Kandahar on Aug. 2, 2017. (Photo: Javed Tanveer, AFP/Getty Images)

KABUL, Afghanistan - The U.S. military says an American soldier was killed and several others wounded in a battle with Islamic State militants in eastern Afghanistan.

The military said in a statement that several Afghan forces were also wounded in the fighting on Wednesday in the Achin district of the Nangarhar province, a militant stronghold. It did not specify how many forces were wounded.

Islamic State militants have gained a foothold in recent years in Afghanistan, where they have battled U.S.-backed government forces as well as the more established Taliban.

The IS affiliate largely consists of disgruntled former Taliban insurgents, and has clashed with the larger group over leadership and ideology.

