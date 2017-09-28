WTSP
Close

‘Veep' actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus diagnosed with breast cancer

Ryan Wood, TEGNA 1:27 PM. EDT September 28, 2017

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus announced she’s been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the EMMY Award-winning star of HBO’s “Veep” wrote, “1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.”

 

 

Immediately after Louis-Dreyfus, 56, posted the note to Twitter, fans began responding with words of encouragement and support.

 

 

 

 

 

 

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories