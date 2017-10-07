Vehicle hits pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum

A vehicle struck pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum on Saturday, injuring a number of people, police said.
One man was arrested by police following the incident, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Police said ambulances were on the scene.
The incident occurred on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, police said. Officials are investigating a possible motive.
BBC News correspondent Chloe Hayward reports that police say people suffered minor injuries and are being treated on the street:
Police: Minor injuries outside museum. Getting people treated on street #naturalhistorymuseum #bbcbreaking pic.twitter.com/n2Ov0GBogw— Chloe Hayward (@chloefhayward) October 7, 2017
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs