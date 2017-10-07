Vehicle hits pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum

A vehicle struck pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (Photo: CBS News)

A vehicle struck pedestrians near London's Natural History Museum on Saturday, injuring a number of people, police said.

One man was arrested by police following the incident, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. Police said ambulances were on the scene.

The incident occurred on Exhibition Road in South Kensington, police said. Officials are investigating a possible motive.

BBC News correspondent Chloe Hayward reports that police say people suffered minor injuries and are being treated on the street:

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.