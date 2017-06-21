Video shows girl after shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Man brutally attacked teenager in Rochester, New Hampshire
-
Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Milton, Florida girl
-
April gives birth
-
Billboard educates about Islam
-
GA inmates sentences cut
-
Suspected home invader jumped by victims in Chattanooga
-
Tampa Bay Area Forecast
-
TSA changing rules for transgender passengers
-
Man in viral video could be 'harassing' manatees, FWC says
-
Sheriff to cut sentences of inmates who helped fallen deputy
More Stories
-
New video shows girl's bravery after Castile shootingJun 21, 2017, 9:41 p.m.
-
Tropical Storm Cindy turns deadly, pounds Gulf CoastJun 21, 2017, 11:08 p.m.
-
VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating a police officer…Jun 21, 2017, 6:03 p.m.