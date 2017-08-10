WTSP
Walmart apologizes for back-to-school sign above gun display

Andrew Weil, TEGNA 11:51 AM. EDT August 10, 2017

Walmart is apologizing after a photo surfaced Wednesday that appeared to show a back-to-school sign placed above a gun display in one of its stores. 

In the picture, a sign reading "Own the school year like a hero" is above a display case filled with several guns for sale.

The retail giant quickly apologized through its Twitter account, calling the placement "horrible" and said the sign had been removed.   

 

 

Walmart originally identified the store in question as one in Evansville, Indiana; however, a spokesperson later told CNN Money and Talking Points Memo they incorrectly identified that store and are trying to find where the picture was actually taken. 

 

 

Since the photo surfaced Walmart has added that it would "never approve of signage being displayed in this manner" and are looking into "how this regrettable situation could have happened." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

