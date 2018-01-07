National Guard troops get heroes' sendoff in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. -- It was a heroes’ sendoff in Lakeland on Sunday, as troops prepared to head to the Middle East.

The ceremony was held at Joker Marchant Stadium for U.S. Army National Guard Troop 128. According to Lakeland police, there were tears of pride, happiness and sorry during the hour-long ceremony.

We wish you all well, and thank you for your service.

