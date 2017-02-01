WTSP
Close

National Signing Day for Central Texas Athletes

Katie Grovatt, KCEN 7:56 PM. EST February 01, 2017

National Signing day comes every year on Feb. 1 bringing with it anticipation and excitement. It's the first day a high school senior can sign a binding National Letter of Intent for a college sport in the NCAA.

In Central Texas the day was highlighted by 27 student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play football for the Bears. The recruiting class is comprised entirely of freshman and predominantly made of Texas high school athletes. But seven out-of-state signees are included with three from New Jersey, one from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana. 

A new chapter also began for hundreds of local high school athletes as they signed their own National Letters of Intent and Channel Six news was there to capture many of these milestone moments.

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories