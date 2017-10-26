Nationwide manhunt for man accused of raping, killing 1-year-old ends

(Photo: Conneaut Police Dept.)

CONNEAUT - Police have found and arrested Josh Gurto, the man wanted for the rape and murder of a 1-year-old Conneaut girl.

Gurto was spotted inside a gas station in Ohio Township, Pennsylvania on Oct. 26, leading officials to search the woods near the area. They found an old campsite, but no sign of 37-year-old Josh Gurto.

Police say Gurto was found at a Sheetz gas station in Franklin Park, Pennsylvania and arrested early on Oct. 27.

Conneaut Police posted to their Facebook page, "Josh Gurto has been apprehended in Pennsylvania and taken into custody. Details surrounding his arrest will be forthcoming."

Conneaut Police will hold a press conference to release those details at 9 a.m. Friday.

Gurto allegedly raped and killed 1-year-old Serreniti Sutley, the daughter of his girlfriend, at an apartment complex in Conneaut in early October.

According to police, the girl was found unresponsive in her bedroom by her 22-year-old mother suffering from cardiac arrest. The preliminary autopsy revealed that Sutley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

