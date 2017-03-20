WTSP
Nationwide search for missing Michigan teen with ties to Florida

First Coast News , WTLV 7:29 PM. EDT March 20, 2017

A nationwide search is on for an endangered missing teen from Michigan who has ties to Florida, authorities say.

Sixteen-year-old Joy Dene Martin of Fennville, Michigan could be on her way to Daytona Beach, Florida, says a post from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Martin was talking to a man in his 20s on the messenger app KIK and could have left Michigan in a Greyhound bus, law enforcement says. 

Her hair color is currently blonde, she has blue eyes, and left her home with bags of clothes. Authorities say she has a diamond stud nose piercing. 

If you know where she may be, call 911 immediately.

© 2017 WTLV-TV


