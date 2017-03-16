WTSP
Natural gas leak reported at Hyde Park Village in Tampa

March 16, 2017

TAMPA -- Crews are on scene of a natural gas leak near the Hyde Park Village in Tampa.

The leak has forced the evacuation of nearby businesses and has closed Swann Avenue between Rome Avenue and South Dakota Avenue.

Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters reported that the evacuations are complete.

Avoid the area.

