Natural gas leak reported at Hyde Park Village in Tampa

Tampa Fire Rescue is on scene of a natural gas leak at 1607 Snow Avenue in Tampa. (Photo: Tampa Fire Rescue)

TAMPA -- Crews are on scene of a natural gas leak near the Hyde Park Village in Tampa.

The leak has forced the evacuation of nearby businesses and has closed Swann Avenue between Rome Avenue and South Dakota Avenue.

Tampa Fire Rescue firefighters reported that the evacuations are complete.

TFR on scene 1607 Snow Ave Natural gas leak Evacuations of nearby businesses complete. Swann Ave closed Rome to Dakota. pic.twitter.com/uzgrj5qgbB — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) March 16, 2017

Avoid the area.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

© 2017 WTSP-TV