Navy parachutist dies during demonstration

The Leap Frogs were jumping for Fleet Week in New York.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- - A Navy Seal team member has died when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration over the Hudson River.

A Navy spokesman said the accident occurred shortly after noon Sunday near Liberty State Park.

The parachutist was a member of an elite Navy parachute team called the Leap Frogs.

The victim wasn't identified pending notification of family.

Members of the Coast Guard went into the water to retrieve the parachutist, who was then rushed to a nearby hospital, CBS New York reports.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 1:10 p.m. The cause of the parachute malfunction is under investigation.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.