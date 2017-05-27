Texas police show off new Corvette police cruiser

Photo courtesy of New Braunfels Police Department Facebook page (Photo: New Braunfels Police Department Facebook page, KENS)

NEW BRAUNFELS - Talk about serious horsepower. New Braunfels police will soon be able to serve and protect a lot faster.

The department is showing off its Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

NBPD shared the photo on their Facebook page of the Corvette which was awarded to the department a few years ago after officers seized it during a meth bust.

It has 1,005 horsepower but it won't be used on the streets.

Instead, you'll see it during local parades and community outreach programs.

