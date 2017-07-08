N.C.-based KKK group rallies in Charlottesville Saturday

(Photo: @ABC7Q)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVEC) -- Members of the Ku Klux Klan were met by hundreds of protesters as the group rallied here Saturday.

The KKK members were inside the city's Justice Park for about a half hour, waving flags and shouting "white power." Around them stood protesters yelling "racists go home."

City officials said more than 100 police officers were on hand for the planned gathering. The KKK was rallying in opposition to the city's decision to remove a Confederate statue from one of its public parks.

Protesters blocked the entrance to the rally space, and police made several arrests in order for the KKK to get through.

After the rally, KKK members were escorted from the park.

This all follows the Charlottesville City Council's recent vote on new names for two of the city's parks that were formerly named after Confederate generals.

According to Dickler, the group applied to hold the rally on July 8 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Nearly 100 people were estimated to attend the event.

Protesters stormed Lee Park, that was recently renamed Emancipation Park, back in May to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.

According to local news outlets, the group rallied around the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, chanting, "You will not replace us."

Among those there was Richard Spencer, who popularized the phrase "alt-right." Spencer spoke at an earlier Charlottesville rally and tweeted a picture of himself holding a torch at the night protest.

The Traditionalist Workers Party is also planning a protest in Charlottesville set to happen on August 12.

According to a Facebook post, the rally was planned to stand for "freedom of speech, our monuments and our future."

