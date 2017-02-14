Nearly 200,000 evacuated residents in California can return home

(Photo: (Photo: Kelly M. Grow, Public Domain))

A California sheriff says residents returning home near a damaged dam should be prepared for "the prospect that we will issue another evacuation order."

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that they could tell people to leave again "if the situation changes." The first signs that the order was lifted came when Caltrans lifted road closures in the area at 11:30 a.m. PST.

The damaged spillway at the nation's tallest dam are significantly reduced because an inspection found no further erosion.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said Tuesday that experts found no additional damage to "compromise the overall integrity" of the spillway. He says the lake behind Oroville Dam also is capable of handling additional rain from an expected storm this week.

