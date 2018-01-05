Nearly frozen shark being nursed back to health in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - Elsa looked bad.

Real bad.

By the time a fisherman found her, the bull shark pup's gills stopped moving and her jaw was locked shut.

She was brought to the Tarpon Springs Aquarium, where the staff is slowly bringing her back to life.

"After some careful resuscitation and manually swimming her around our big tank, we were able to get her swimming on her own," the facility said on its Facebook page. "She is not out of the woods yet, but things are looking better."

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV