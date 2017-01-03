Need a job? Get one at the airport on Wednesday!

Airside F at Tampa International Airport. Photo: Garin Flowers (Photo: Brown, Scott)

Need a job. The airport is hiring, and you can land a job there on Wednesday.

Airport concessionaires will fill 300 positions at restaurants that are scheduled to open this year at Tampa International Airport. Those positions will be filled at a job fair Wednesday at the airport.

The job fair will run from 10am until 4pm at the TPA boardroom on the third floor. That’s near the shuttle to airside A.

The openings are part of 69 new shops and restaurants to TPA. Participants in this month’s job fair include the companies representing Ulele, Goody Goody, Burger 21, Cigar City, Fitlife Foods, Chick-fil-A and Illy Espressamente.

These hourly positions include openings for baristas, cooks, line cooks, cashiers, prep personnel, station attendants and logistics specialists.