Need a job? Today could be your day

Veterans look at job openings. (Photo: Getty Images, 2013 Getty Images)

TAMPA - Want a new job? Today could be your day. Employers are hoping to fill hundreds of jobs cat a career fair.

The ‘Mega Career Fair’ will be today from 10am to 2pm at George Steinbrenner Field and is free to attend. Just make sure to pre-register at jobnewsUSA.com/Tampa.

Dozens of companies will be there to schedule interviews. Companies include Coca-Cola, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, USAA and more.

Find complete details here.



(© 2017 WTSP)