Need a job? Today could be your day

WTSP 6:02 AM. EST January 25, 2017

TAMPA - Want a new job?  Today could be your day.    Employers are hoping to fill hundreds of jobs cat a career fair.

The ‘Mega Career Fair’ will be today from 10am to 2pm at George Steinbrenner Field and is free to attend.  Just make sure to pre-register at jobnewsUSA.com/Tampa.

Dozens of companies will be there to schedule interviews.  Companies include Coca-Cola, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, USAA and more.

Find complete details here.
 

