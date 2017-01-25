Need a job? Today could be your day

TAMPA - Want a new job? Today could be your day. Employers are hoping to fill hundreds of jobs cat a career fair.
The ‘Mega Career Fair’ will be today from 10am to 2pm at George Steinbrenner Field and is free to attend. Just make sure to pre-register at jobnewsUSA.com/Tampa.
Dozens of companies will be there to schedule interviews. Companies include Coca-Cola, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, USAA and more.
