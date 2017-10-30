Neighbor transforms boy's wheelchair into a Star Wars Halloween costume

Cole in his new Star Wars Halloween costume (Courtesy: Geraghty family)

PARKER, COLO. - Cole Geraghty literally can't wait to show off his costume on Halloween.

He's already zooming around his neighborhood in Parker, Colorado, dressed as a TIE fighter - or a ship belonging to the Imperial fleet (the bad guys) in Star Wars.

Cole has spinal muscular atrophy. The disease affects his nervous system and requires him to use a wheelchair. Family friend and neighbor Mike Fernandez, more commonly known on the block as Mr. Mike, decided to make this Halloween special for him.

Mr. Mike spent eight weeks building a contraption that completely wraps around Cole's motorized wheelchair and transforms it into what looks like a real prop from the movies.

Mr. Mike designs epic Star Wars costume (Courtesy: Geraghty family)

Cole knew Mr. Mike was working on something, but he didn't know what it was until the big reveal.

Cole's mom bought a Star Wars costume for Cole to complete the look.

The Geraghty family says they hope to pass this design along to another kid with SMA next year.

