Neighborhood News April 10 - 16

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of April 10th.

The Sugar Sand Festival starts this week on Clearwater Beach. This festival featuring world-class sand sculptures runs from April 14 – 23. Visitors can now purchase tickets online—guaranteeing them a fast entrance to the exhibit.

The Springfest Garden Arts and Faerie Festival is Friday and Saturday in Gulfport. Minstrels, wizards, and roaming entertainers are all part of the fun at this whimsical event. It takes place in Clymer Park.

And in St. Pete’s Crescent Lake Park there's an Easter Egg Hunt for your dog. It’s Saturday, April 15 at 11:30 a.m. The free event is put on by Reliance Church.



