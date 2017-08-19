Neighborhood News August 21 - 27

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of August 21.



Monday is the solar eclipse. A great place to view it in our area is at MOSI, because there will be experts on hand to answer all your questions and ensure a safe viewing experience. Maximum coverage of the sun will take place at 2:49 p.m.



On Saturday, August 26 there's a Caribbean Food and Music Festival at Sims Park in New Port Richey. This family-friendly festival runs from noon to 10:00 p.m.



And there's still time to see the Art of the Brick. You can visit this cool Lego art installation for free Wednesdays through Sundays until September 4. It’s located at 802 E. Whiting Street in Tampa.





