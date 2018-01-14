Neighborhood News January 15 - 21

(Photo: Chong, Loo)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of January 15.

There are parades on both sides of the Bay on Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. Look for 10News Anchors Reg Roundtree and Courtney Robinson in the Tampa parade. It kicks off at noon. Here’s the parade route.

The Brooksville Raid is this weekend. With more than 15-hundred reenactors, 60 horses, and 28 cannons it's said to be the largest Civil War reenactment in Florida. It takes place both Saturday and Sunday at the Sand Hill Scout Reservation in Brooksville.



On Saturday, the Children's Gasparilla Extravaganza takes center stage in Tampa. The big parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs along Bayshore Boulevard. It’s followed by fireworks at 7:00 p.m.



