Neighborhood News March 13 - 19

Thomas the Tank Engine will appear at the Florida Rail Museum. (Photo: CBS Boston)

St. Petersburg, Fl – Here are some choice events for the week of March 13th.

If you've got kids, you can have a Day Out with Thomas this week at the Florida Rail Road Museum in Parrish. The train rides Friday through Sunday are fun for the whole family. After all, “He’s the really useful engine that we adore.”

Friday night Nashville's Music Row comes to Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota for a charity concert. The fundraiser benefits the Library Foundation for Sarasota County and the Music Health Alliance. The performances showcasing a cross-section of Nashville’s songwriting community begin at 8:15 p.m.

And Saturday you can head to the Mayor's River O'Green in Tampa. It's a big, free party in Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. It runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.









