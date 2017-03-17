The streaming media service confirmed it will switch from star ratings to a simpler "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" in April. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images (Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN, This content is subject to copyright.)

The streaming media service confirmed it will switch from star ratings to a simpler "thumbs up" or "thumbs down" in April. Netflix will also introduce a "percent match" score based on what content its users are watching.

Netflix users currently use a five-star system to rate movies and TV shows. Those results then help Netflix with recommendations for future programming based on what you watch and rate.

The company says after running a series of user tests, they found a 200% increase in engagement with ratings using the thumbs up/thumbs down decision.

Netflix said the move should clear up confusion about how users should apply ratings in a star-based system, which is traditionally used to indicate the quality of a TV series or movie. But not so with Netflix.

"The star ratings represented compatibility -- not quality," said Netflix in a statement. "This means that 4-5 stars indicated that based on your previous viewing habits, Netflix thought you would enjoy a specific title."

The "percent match" feature will present a percentage next to a series or film representing the chances you will enjoy watching. For example, if you see 90% next to Stranger Things, it means Netflix thinks there's a 90% chance you'll enjoy watching that program based on previous viewing habits.

