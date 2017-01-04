New bishop of Diocese of St. Petersburg takes seat today

Bishop Gregory L. Parkes (Photo: Diocese of St. Petersburg)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Bishop Gregory L. Parkes will be installed as the fifth Bishop of the Diocese of St. Petersburg at ceremony today at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle.

Parkes was appointed to the seat by Pope Francis on November 28, 2016 to replace outgoing Bishop Robert N. Lynch, who served the Catholic community for nearly 21 years before his retirement.

The event is not open to the public due to limited seating but you can watch the mass livestream here or listen to the ceremony on Sprit FM 90.5.

Our news partners at the Tampa Bay Times profiled Bishop Parkes on Monday. According to the Times, Parkes began his career as a banker in Tampa after graduating from Florida State University before being called to service and ordained in 1998.

