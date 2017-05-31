New bodycam video of Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting released

The June 12 attack at the Pulse nightclub killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The gunman, Omar Mateen, was killed by police after a three-hour standoff.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Newly released video from bodycams on officers responding to a mass shooting at a Florida gay nightclub shows shattered glass inside the club, the sounds of automatic gunfire and an officer shouting, "Come out with your hands up or you will die!"

The videos were released Wednesday to ABC News, the Orlando Sentinel and the newspaper's news partner, Fox 35.

The 11 hours of video show Pulse patrons running from the club and officers shouting, "Just go!" as they direct them across the street.

Editor’s Note: The Orlando Sentinel reported there were 15 hours of video.

Forty-nine patrons were killed during last June's massacre and dozens more were injured in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Gunman Omar Mateen was killed in a shootout with officers after a three-hour standoff. He had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

