New concert series for Coachman Park

St. Petersburg, Fl – Ruth Eckerd Hall and the City of Clearwater are bringing some more music to Coachman Park.

“We are so excited about Coachman Park,” says Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Katie Mae Maloney. “It’s absolutely beautiful, if you haven’t been down there before—right on the water, you can see Clearwater Beach-- it’s pretty amazing.

Smooth jazz legend Kenny G and ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro kick off the series on Friday, April 21. This is a ticketed event and the music starts at 8:00 p.m.

“It’s going to be a beautiful night, you won’t want to miss it,” adds Maloney.

May and June also bring a variety of musical styles. On Saturday, May 13th John Legend performs and on Saturday, June 10th Third Eye Blind rocks the park.

