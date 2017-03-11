New Elvis museum is worthy of the King
A new multi-million dollar complex at Graceland highlights many of Elvis Presley's most treasured memorabilia including his famous gold belt, movie memorabilia, and his famous car collection. For more information visit graceland.comLive at Five at 4-Marc
WBIR 2:19 PM. EST March 11, 2017
