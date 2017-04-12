WTSP
New Pasco wildfire forces evacuation of Starkey Wilderness Park

10News Staff , WTSP 1:37 PM. EDT April 12, 2017

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A fast moving brush fire has led to the evacuation and closure of the Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey.

The park is being evacuated of all hikers and campers and will stay closed until further notice, according to Doug Tobin of Pasco County.

The Suncoast Bike Trail from State Road 52 to State Road 54 is also closed.

According to the Florida Fire Service Withlacoochee Twitter account, the fire is 10 acres in size. The FFS reported that bulldozers and more resources are headed to the fire.

