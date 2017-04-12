New Pasco wildfire forces evacuation of Starkey Wilderness Park

A fast-moving fire is spreading at the Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey. (Photo: FFS Withlacoochee via Twitter)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A fast moving brush fire has led to the evacuation and closure of the Jay B. Starkey Wilderness Park in New Port Richey.

The park is being evacuated of all hikers and campers and will stay closed until further notice, according to Doug Tobin of Pasco County.

The Suncoast Bike Trail from State Road 52 to State Road 54 is also closed.

According to the Florida Fire Service Withlacoochee Twitter account, the fire is 10 acres in size. The FFS reported that bulldozers and more resources are headed to the fire.

#Sbiketrail fire 10 acres 2 dozer units on ground more resources en route. pic.twitter.com/c8JznlXm70 — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 12, 2017

#SBiketrail fire 5- 10 acres in Starkey Park. Park closed. pic.twitter.com/PUea0pf6wQ — FFS Withlacoochee (@FFS_Withlacooch) April 12, 2017

