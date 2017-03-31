New photos released from 9/11 attack on Pentagon

New photos show the aftermath and investigation of the Pentagon attack on Sept. 11, 2001. (Photo: FBI)

The FBI on Friday released 27 previously unpublished images of the devastation and grim aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the Pentagon.

American Airlines Flight 77, commandeered by al-Qaeda terrorists, slammed into the side of the building, killing 184 people, including 59 passengers and crew and the five hijackers.

The plane hit between the first and second floors of the Pentagon.

The photos were uploaded to the FBI website "FBI Records: The Vault" under the heading "9/11 Attacks and Investigation Images."

The new photos show firefighters battling a huge fireball, on-scene FBI investigators, whose faces were blacked out for security reasons, and mangled debris and charred ruins.





