New Port Richey man busted for pot and edibles

Louis Serball III (Photo: New Port Richey Police Department)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A New Port Richey man was busted for 48.2 grams of marijuana and 149 individually wrapped edibles

New Port Richey police executed a search warrant at the home of Louis Serball III, 30, at 6825 William Tell Drive Friday morning and discovered the man to be in felony possession of marijuana and edibles.

The total weight of the edibles reached 6.5 pounds. The candies were created in the flavors or Reese's Pieces, Oreo cookies and strawberry cheesecake, according to NPRPD.

During questioning, Serball III admitted to making the edibles.

(© 2017 WTSP)