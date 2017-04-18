New Port Richey man charged in weekend shooting death

Jermaine L. Bradford

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An arrest has been made in the weekend shooting death of George Hall.

St. Petersburg Police arrested Jermaine L. Bradford, 34, of New Port Richey, in connection with the incident that left Hall, 37, of St. Pete dead of multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police found Hall on April 15 at 2:31 a.m. at the 1800 block of 49th Street South and he was taken to Bayfront Helath St. Petersburg where he later died.

Police brought Bradford in for questioning on Monday and then charged him with second degree murder.

Bradford, who is already on federal probation for possession of drugs, was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

© 2017 WTSP-TV