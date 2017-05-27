New Port Richey police seek missing girls

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

New Port Richey police are asking for the public's help to find two missing endangered girls.

At 8:09 p.m. Saturday, a woman called to say two of her daughters are missing. The children were last seen near their home in the 6400 block of Polk Street.

Abagail is 5 years old, with light black skin, 3 feet tall with a thin build. She was last wearing a white shirt with "I (Heart) Great Parent Snack Company."

Johanna is 16 years old, 5-foot-4 and 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue pants. Johanna is mentally disabled and nonverbal. According to family she has the mentality of a 5 year old.

Photos of the children were not immediately available.

If anyone comes into contact with the children, please call 911 or Det.Cpl. Williams at New Port Richey Police Department at (727) 841-4550.

