New study ranks best and worst cities for football fans

Football fans (Photo: Thinkstock/Getty Images)

If you are a football fan, there is no greater place in this country than Green Bay, Wisconsin, according to a new study released by WalletHub.

The home of the Packers came out on top in the survey of 244 U.S. cities which ranked them according to the overall performance level of their professional and collegiate teams, fan engagement (Facebook likes and Twitter followers) and 15 other metrics.

Tampa came in at a respectable No. 19 in the national ranking and No. 17 in the large city ranking. The lack of championships (one for the Buccaneers and zero for USF) keeps their ranking lowered. However, with the city's showing during the College Football Playoff National Championship, we know that this town can be a great place to watch a football game.

A new WalleHub survey ranks the best and worst U.S. cities for football fans. (Photo: WalletHub)

Here are the top 10 and bottom 10 cities, respectively:

Best cities for football fans: 1: Green Bay, Wisc.; 2: Pittsburgh; 3, New York; 4: Dallas; 5: Boston; 6: Seattle; 7: Philadelphia; 8: Indianapolis; 9: Glendale, Ariz.; 10: Minneapolis, 19: Tampa.

Worst cities for football fans: 235: Worcester, Mass.; 236: DeLand, Fla. (Sorry, Stetson Hatters.); 237: Cape Giradeau, Missouri; 238: Valpariso, Ind.; 239: East Hartford, Conn.; 240: Amherst, Mass.; 241: Lexington, Vir.; 242: New Briitain, Conn,; 243: Pine Bluff, Ark.; 244: Davidson, N.C.

(© 2017 WTSP)