Video shows chaos following shooting scare at RodeoHouston

HOUSTON - New video from a shooting scare at RodeoHouston earlier this week shows people running inside NRG Arena.

The man was live on Periscope when the chaos broke out. His video shows first responders arriving on scene within minutes.

Police later found a shell casing near the carnival area, but they never found the gun or the shooter.

One man was charged with evading arrest when police tried to question him.

Since the incident, security at the rodeo has been increased.

