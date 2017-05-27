Newark airport evacuated after package found; all clear given

File photo of Newark Liberty International Airport Jan. 28, Airplanes are seen at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, May 15, 2016.. SAUL LOEB / AFP / GETTY IMAGES

NEW YORK -- A suspicious package that forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been determined not to be a threat.

Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A on Saturday afternoon and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.

No details were immediately available on the nature of the package.

#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad. — PAPD (@PAPD911) May 27, 2017



The Port Authority said passengers should expect delays due to the police activity.

