Newark airport evacuated after package found; all clear given

NEW YORK -- A suspicious package that forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been determined not to be a threat.
Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A on Saturday afternoon and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.
No details were immediately available on the nature of the package.
#PAPD evacuating Terminal A, Newark Airport after a pressure cooker was found in the terminal. Awaiting bomb squad.— PAPD (@PAPD911) May 27, 2017
The Port Authority said passengers should expect delays due to the police activity.
