Newark airport evacuated after package found; all clear given

CBS , WTSP 6:26 PM. EDT May 27, 2017

NEW YORK -- A suspicious package that forced the partial evacuation of a terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has been determined not to be a threat.

Police for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey say the suspicious package was found in Terminal A on Saturday afternoon and that a partial evacuation of the departure level occurred.
 
No details were immediately available on the nature of the package.
 


The Port Authority said passengers should expect delays due to the police activity.

 

