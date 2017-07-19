(Photo: WZZM)

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MICH. - A Newaygo County woman has been found guilty in the murder of her husband that was apparently witnessed by a parrot..

Glenna Duram was convicted July, 19 2017 for the shooting and killing of her husband, Martin, back in May of 2015 at their home in Ensley Township.

She is expected to be sentenced on August, 28 at 1 p.m. She was convicted of 1st degree murder and felony firearms charges.

The case has gotten national attention because the only witness to what happened was the couple's pet parrot, "Bud." Family members say that after the incident, Bud started repeating what they believe to be Martin's last words.

