Newborn shares birthday with mother, father
Cade Lee Gardner was born Dec. 18, 2016. He came on his own volition, with no induction of labor or planned C-section. His timing couldn't have been better, since now he shares the same birthday as his mother and father. Dustin Barnes/The Clarion-Ledger
WXIA 9:19 PM. EST January 11, 2017
