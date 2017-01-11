Newborn shares birthday with mother, father

Cade Lee Gardner was born Dec. 18, 2016. He came on his own volition, with no induction of labor or planned C-section. His timing couldn't have been better, since now he shares the same birthday as his mother and father. Dustin Barnes/The Clarion-Ledger

WXIA 9:19 PM. EST January 11, 2017

