Newest luxury hotel opens on Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WTSP) – After more than two years of construction, the largest development on Clearwater Beach is ready to accommodate luxury-oriented customers looking for a getaway on one of the most popular beaches in the country.



The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort will officially open to the public on January 24. The hotel is one of several luxury resorts recently constructed onto an already crowded island, saturated with tourist accommodations.

City of Clearwater officials say over the last few years they have tried to encourage hotel development through density incentives to help developers build more rooms onto their land, ultimately helping them to get more profit from their investment.





The new Wyndham Grand took advantage of those incentives, building a 15-story, two-tower hotel with more than 340 rooms.

The hotel also offers several restaurants that are open to the public, a spa, and rooms with Gulf and Intracoastal Waterway views.



Wyndham officials also tout the hotel’s massive event space. More than 20,000 square feet of meeting and ballroom space is available to rent.





(© 2017 WTSP)